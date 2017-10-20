Hit South Korean group “BTS” — an acronym for Bangtan Sonyeondan (bulletproof boy scouts) — is holding two concerts this Saturday and Sunday at the National Taiwan Sport University Arena, known as the Linkou Arena, in Taoyuan’s Guishan District. After releasing their new album last month, the group set a record by landing number ones on iTunes album charts in 73 countries and regions worldwide.

This month, the month of Taiwan’s national celebrations, a dozen South Korean artists and groups have had, or will have, concerts or fan meetings in Taiwan. These include BIGBANG front man G-Dragon, who has put on two concerts in Taipei, while Taeyang, also of BIGBANG, will be holding a concert in Taipei on Oct. 29.

Of the South Korean stars visiting Taiwan, new boy group “Wanna One” have had the highest ticket sales so far this year, making NT$26 million (US$861,355 ) with two fan meetings earlier this month.

(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓夯團「防彈少年團」將於週六、週日，一連兩天在桃園市龜山區的國立體育大學綜合體育館（林口體育館）開唱！該團上月才推出新專輯就刷新紀錄，空降台灣等全球七十三個國家及地區 iTunes 專輯榜冠軍。

而根據媒體報導，在台灣的國慶月，有十幾組韓星於本月訪台舉辦演唱會或見面會！包括南韓大勢天團BIGBANG的隊長G-Dragon，他於月初在台北舉辦了兩場演唱會，另外BIGBANG的成員太陽也將於十月二十九日登台。

在眾韓星中，新人男團「Wanna One」月初來台舉辦兩場見面會，以兩千六百萬元台幣（約八十六萬美元）票房紀錄，榮登本年度的韓星見面會之冠。

