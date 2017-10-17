Kaohsiung Lingya District Police Station last Wednesday announced it had solved the case of a theft of rare objects from a local shop specializing in nautical antiques and curio. The police say they have arrested a male surnamed Huang in connection with the case.

According to the police, 23-year-old Huang, an unemployed tattoo artist with a penchant for vintage objects, some time ago visited the nautical antiques and curio shop, whose owner is also surnamed Huang. On seeing the rare objects on display in the shop, the suspect, unable to afford them, decided to risk stealing them.

After the theft was reported to the police on Oct. 5, CCTV footage from the shop was reviewed by investigators who identified Huang as a prime suspect in the case. Following up the lead, investigators on Tuesday searched the suspect’s living quarters in Kaohsiung City’s Sanmin District. Afterwards, Huang confessed to the crime and took police officers to his grandmother’s residence in the city’s Cishan District to recover the stolen objects.

On arriving at the house, the police were taken aback by the dazzling array of booty that they discovered. Among the rare objects found at the house included a 19th century telescope from a Dutch passenger ship, World War II era Nazi insignia, an American newspaper from 1861, a pencil sharpener dating from 1906, a medical diathermy machine from the Qing Dynasty and an imitation US military copper diving helmet weighing 10kg and other rare objects, worth approximately NT$1 million.

The majority of the items sold in shopkeeper Huang’s store were salvaged from ships that were sent for breaking up and come from countries all over the world. Many are steeped in historical significance and are extremely valuable. Huang regularly receives invitations from a number of different countries to display the objects in his collection.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. solve (a case) v. 偵破) (zhen1 po4) 2. prime suspect n. phr. 頭號嫌犯 (tou2 hao4 xian2 fan4) 3. confess to a crime v. phr. 坦承犯案 (tan3 cheng2 fan4 an4) 4. stolen object; booty n. 贓；贓物 (zang1; zang1 wu4)



(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

高雄市苓雅警分局上週三宣布偵破轄區古董船藝品店竊案，逮捕黃姓男子。

依據苓雅警分局調查，二十三歲的黃男原為刺青師，後來失業，喜歡把玩古董文物的他日前到苓雅區黃姓老闆開設的古董船藝品店參觀，看上店內一些古文物卻買不起，於是鋌而走險行竊。

苓雅警分局成功路派出所五日接獲業者報案後，調閱店內監視器，鎖定黃男涉有重嫌，上週二循線搜索黃嫌高市三民區住處。黃嫌之後坦承犯案，並帶警方前往旗山區外婆家取贓。

警方現場起出贓物琳瑯滿目，包括十九世紀荷蘭客輪用望遠鏡、二戰時期的納粹徽章、一八六一年的美國報紙、一九○六年代美國削鉛筆機、清朝的醫療用電療器、十公斤重的仿製美軍銅製潛水帽等，市價上百萬元。

黃姓業者經營的古董船藝品店多為拆船時留下的各國文物，深具歷史意義，價值不菲，也常受邀到世界各地展出。

(中央社)