South Korea’s 22nd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) started yesterday and will run through Oct. 21. This year, the Taiwanese animated film “On Happiness Road” has been nominated. Director Sung Hsin-yin says that her new film, which will have its world premiere in Busan, is the story of a girl growing up.

The origin of the animation goes back to Sung’s first script-writing course in the US, where she experienced an inner shock when asked: “Who are you? Where are you from?” When she was telling her story of growing up on Singfu Rd, literally “Happiness Road,” in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District, her classmates watched her with eyes wide open. They said, “Wow! You must have had a happy life living in a place called ‘Happiness.’” That is when she realized just how fascinating the story of her hometown actually was.

Sung invited actress Gwei Lun-mei and director Wei Te-sheng to do the voice acting for her animation. The film’s nomination also marks the return of Taiwanese animated feature films to the international movie scene.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

南韓第二十二屆釜山國際影展昨日開幕，將持續至十月二十一日。台灣動畫「幸福路上」入圍今年影展，導演宋欣穎表示，這是一部描述一位女孩成長的影片，這次將在釜山國際首映。

「幸福路上」起源於宋欣穎在美國第一堂編劇課的震撼教育︰「你是誰？你來自哪裡？」當她娓娓道來在新北市新莊區幸福路上成長的故事，同學們眼睛亮了起來說：「哇！住在一個叫『幸福』的地方，妳的人生一定很快樂。」讓她意識到，原來自己家鄉的故事這麼迷人。

宋欣穎並邀約演員桂綸鎂、導演魏德聖為她的動畫獻聲，該片的入圍則代表台灣原創動畫長片重返國際影壇。

（中央社）