A: An old guy on the street asked me for some money. I gave him NT$100.

B: Was he grateful?

A: Not really. He looked at it and then asked for more.

B: Good on him. You don’t get if you don’t ask.

A: 路邊有個老人跟我要錢,我給了他一百塊。

B: 他有謝謝你嗎?

A: 沒有,他看了一眼以後又跟我要更多。

B: 高明,會吵的孩子有糖吃。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: