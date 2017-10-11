With a surge of cats being registered as pets in Taiwan over the past five years reflecting an increasing number of Taiwanese keeping cats as pets, the Council of Agriculture (COA) has decided to include cats in its Regulations for the Management of Designated Pet Industries, an official said on Saturday. The amendment will be announced by next week at the earliest, and will take effect in a year’s time, giving businesses a buffer period to make the proper arrangements to get in line with the new regulations. Those operating a related business without a permit will face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$100,000).

In Taiwan, certain animals kept as pets need to be registered, as required under the Regulations for Pet Registry Management. Chiang Wen-chuan, chief of the COA’s animal protection division, says statistics show a surge in the number of cat registrations from 2012 to 2016: While only 27,548 cats were registered as pets in 2012, the number rose to 61,364 in 2016, with over 70 percent of registered cats being neutered. The COA plans to amend its designated pet industries regulations, which currently only covers dogs, to include cats, so anyone who breeds, trades or boards cats without a permit will face a fine of between NT$100,000 (US$3,290) and NT$3 million and an order to close down the business.

Chiang said the amendment is necessary to supplement the Animal Protection Act, and it will help to improve, or even eliminate, problems derived from home breeding and inbreeding.

(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

農委會上週六表示，近五年來養貓登記日益增加，顯示國人養貓風氣漸盛，因此將把貓納入「特定寵物業管理辦法」規範，最快下週公告，但有一年緩衝期，屆時無許可證之業者，最高可罰新台幣三百萬元。

在台灣，寵物需依「寵物登記管理辦法」登記。農委會畜牧處動物保護科科長江文全指出，二○一二年至二○一六年統計顯示，貓的新登記數二○一二年兩萬七千五百四十八隻，二○一六年為六萬一千三百六十四隻，飼主為貓做寵物登記的數字明顯攀升，登記的數量中，七成以上已完成節育。因此，農委會決定原本只規範狗的「特定寵物業管理辦法」，也將把貓納入，規定若沒有許可證繁殖、買賣及寄養貓，將處新台幣十萬元以上、三百萬元以下罰鍰，並令其停止營業。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1.buffer period phr. 緩衝期 (huan3 chong1 qi2) 2.permit n. 許可證 (xu2 ke3 zheng4) 3.breed v. 繁殖 (fan2 zhi2) 4.board v. 寄養 (ji4 yang3)



江文全強調，此管理辦法將貓納入將使「動物保護法」更能落實，也將有利於改善，甚至杜絕家戶繁殖、近親配種所衍生的各種問題。

（中央社）