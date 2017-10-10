Taiwan’s hotel industry is in the midsts of a recession, but is it really a result of Chinese tourists staying away? Formosa International Hotels Corp chairman Steven Pan as early as 2013 became concerned, at the time pointing out that there was a permanent oversupply of tourist hotels in Taiwan. Pan warned that the situation would become even more serious by 2017 and predicted the market was about to enter a period of sharply reduced profits and intense competition between brands. Pan’s words have proved extremely prescient.

At the time, Pan pointed out that Taiwan’s tourism industry had been booming for many years and this had led many hoteliers and innkeepers to expand investment. With supply in the market continuing to build, Pan became concerned a consolidation of mid-range hotels and inns would take place once meager profits began to bite and that only the most high-end and low-end hotels would remain relatively unscathed.

At this year’s annual shareholder meeting, Pan stated that the economic cycle for Taiwan’s hotel industry typically lasts seven-to-10 years and said he believes the next four-to-five years will be painful for the industry.

By comparison, Pan is bullish about the health of the wider Asian region’s hotel market and cites Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan as examples. Pan says growth in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia’s markets is extremely robust and said the Japanese market is also in good health, where Pan says he is currently in discussions on five separate projects.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

台灣飯店市場不景氣，是因為中客不來？事實上，晶華國際酒店集團董事長潘思亮早在二○一三年就多次憂心指出，台灣觀光飯店一直處在供過於求的狀況，到二○一七年時恐將更嚴重，市場將進入微利時代、品牌競爭年代。果真一語成讖。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 oversupply n. 供過於求 (gong1 guo4 yu2 qiu2) economic cycle n. 景氣循環 (jing3 qi4 xun2 huan2) bullish adj. 看好 (kan4 hao3)



潘思亮當時時指出，台灣觀光業景氣這幾年來一直不錯，也造成飯店、旅館業者擴大投資，在市場供給持續成長下，恐怕中價位旅館就會因進入微利時代而有一波重整，僅有最貴與最便宜的兩種飯店較不受影響。

潘思亮認為，飯店業七到十年有一次景氣循環，因此他在今年股東會也指出，未來四到五年，台灣飯店市場會比較辛苦。

相較於國內飯店市場供過於求，潘思亮看好亞洲飯店市場表現，包括泰國、越南、印尼以及日本。潘思亮指出，泰國、越南、印尼市場的成長力道強勁，日本也不錯，目前就有五個案子洽談中。

(自由時報記者王憶紅)