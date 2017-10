A: My brother is coming to stay next week. I have to find him a hotel.

B: You have a spare room. Why not just let him stay in your house?

A: He’s bringing his kids. We simply don’t have the room.

B: More like you can’t stand noisy kids!

A: 下禮拜我弟會來,我得幫他找家旅館。

B: 你有空房間,為什麼不讓他住你家呢?

A: 他會帶小孩來,我們房間不夠啊。

B: 你其實是怕小孩吵吧!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: