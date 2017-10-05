Despite losing his sight due to retinal damage, Lee Hsiao-ping, winner of the 2017 National Excellent Teacher Award and assistant professor at the Chung Shan Medical University, continued to work hard at his studies.

Lee’s sight began to deteriorate after he started university, and by the time he was studying the first year of his master’s degree it had got to the stage where he was forced to defer his studies. After he had accepted his situation, he started studying Braille, and then returned to school. He was later accepted on a doctoral program at the Department of Computer Science in National Tsing Hua University.

Lee used his own experience of studying as the motivation for his own research, and threw himself into the R&D of accessible information systems and assistive device design.

In addition to designing assistive technologies for the visually impaired, Lee also teaches at university. He has to spend more time in lesson preparation than other teachers, and has to memorize the whole lesson if it is to go smoothly.

Lee says that he hopes his winning the award will inspire visually impaired students. He believes that they do not need to restrict themselves to studying literature, and can study most fields of science. So long as they conquer their own fears, have the courage to try and are willing to put in the effort, there is no reason they cannot succeed, he says.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

一○六年師鐸獎得主、中山醫學大學助理教授李孝屏，因視網膜病變而全盲，但仍努力學習。

李孝屏考上大學後，視力不斷惡化，到念碩士班一年級時，已經到不得不休學的地步。在接受自己的視力狀況後，他開始學習點字，然後再度返回學校，考進清大資工所博士班。

李孝屏把自己學習的經驗，轉化為研究的動力，致力於數位無障礙資訊系統和輔具的設計研發。

除了設計視障輔具，李孝屏平時在大學教學。他比一般老師花更多時間備課，必須將所有上課內容都背下來，才能講得流利、講得順。

李孝屏說，希望他獲得師鐸獎的殊榮，可以讓視障學生有所啟發。他認為視障者不是只能學文學，大部分科系都可以讀，只要克服自身恐懼、勇於嘗試，並願意付出心力，一定可以做到。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1.deteriorate v. 惡化 (e4 hua4) 2.Braille n. 點字 (dian3 zi4) 3.assistive device phr. 輔具 (fu3 ju4) 4.visually impaired phr. 視障的 (shi4 zhang4 de5) 5.inspire v. 啟發 (qi3 fa1)



（中央社）