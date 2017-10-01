This fall, several universities in China have launched facial recognition systems that allow students to complete their enrollment in seconds by simply having their face scanned as part of a trial program. One school is even planning to use the technology to take attendance at classes.

According to the China News Service, among the schools that have launched the experimental facial recognition enrollment system this year are Beijing Normal University (BNU), University of Science and Technology, Beijing, and China University of Petroleum, Beijing.

At BNU, all dormitories are installed with a facial recognition system. Students only need to enter the last four digits of their student ID number, or swipe their student ID card. The system will then scan their face to verify their identity. Once verified, the door will open within a couple of seconds.

The BNU is also planning to apply the technology to other areas, such as checking attendance at school meetings or even classes.

Before Chinese universities launched the facial recognition system for student enrollment, a KFC fast food restaurant in Hangzhou had already introduced a trial facial recognition payment service. Customers at the restaurant can order food on a self-order system by simply selecting their meals, showing their face to the camera and entering their cellphone number with which they had registered on the Alipay app. The entire process takes a matter of seconds.

在中國，不少大學今年開學季試行「刷臉報到」。學生對著鏡頭「刷刷臉」，幾秒鐘就完成註冊報到。有學校還計劃未來以刷臉取代課堂點名。

根據中新網報導，北京師範大學、北京科技大學、北京的中國石油大學等多個學校今年試行「刷臉」註冊。

在北京師大，所有學生宿舍啟用人臉識別系統。學生輸入學號後四碼或者刷學生證，再刷臉，驗證成功後兩秒即可開門。

北京師大還規劃今年把人臉識別系統用於學校的會議簽到，未來還有望應用在課堂簽到。

在學校推出「刷臉報到」以前，杭州一家肯德基就已於上月試行「刷臉支付」服務。顧客在自助點餐機上選好餐後，只要對著螢幕上的攝影鏡頭，再輸入與支付寶帳號綁定的手機號碼，幾秒內可完成支付。

