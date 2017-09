A: I’ve just had a scam call.

B: Did they get you?

A: As if. It’s just the same tired hook, pretending to be my kid and saying they’ve been kidnapped.

B: Weird. They could at least do a bit of research first. You don’t even have a child.

A: 我剛剛接到一通詐騙電話。

B: 你沒被騙吧?

A: 怎麼可能,都是老掉牙的招式,自稱是你的小孩,說被綁架了。

B: 好扯,騙人之前也不先調查一下。你根本就沒小孩。

