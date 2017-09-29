The Ministry of Culture announced last week that it has selected Small Talk, a documentary by director Huang Hui-chen, as Taiwan’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. During a phone interview, Huang admitted she was not so much surprised as shocked by the decision.

Huang’s documentary explores the story of her lesbian mother’s life, and her confusion over her mother as she was growing up. The film depicts how the two find a way to live together through their daily conversations. It has already won a Teddy Award at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival.

Huang said that, as the decision marks the first time Taiwan has submitted a documentary for the category at the Oscars, she sincerely hopes that this will encourage more viewers to watch documentaries. Director Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon won Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars for Taiwan in 2001.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

文化部上週宣布，導演黃惠偵的紀錄片「日常對話」，將代表台灣角逐第九十屆美國影藝學院獎最佳外語片。黃惠偵在接受電話訪問時表示，她實在是驚訝大於驚喜。

黃惠偵的紀錄片描繪她母親身為女同性戀的家庭故事，以及她自幼對母親的疑惑，進而從日常對話中找到兩人如何相處之道，該片已在柏林影展拿下二○一七年泰迪熊獎。

黃惠偵表示，這是紀錄片第一次代表台灣角逐奧斯卡獎最佳外語片，她衷心希望這可促使更多觀眾去看紀錄片。過去台灣曾以李安執導的「臥虎藏龍」，勇奪二○○一年奧斯卡獎最佳外語片。

（中央社）