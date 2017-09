A: Whenever we go out lately you spend hours stuck on your phone.

B: Sorry, I hadn’t realized I was always on the phone.

A: Is it a game you’re playing?

B: Yes, it is. There’s a game which has been really popular recently and I’ve got to the final stage, but I can’t seem to get through.

A: 最近每次跟你出來,你都花好多時間盯著手機看。

B: 抱歉,我沒有意識到自己一直在玩手機。

A: 你在玩手機遊戲嗎?

B: 對啊,最近有一款手機遊戲很紅,我已經玩到最後一關了,卻一直破不了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: