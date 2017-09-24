Trees in cities reduce air pollution, absorb noises and protect people during heatwaves, saving megacities more than US$500 million (NT$15 billion) a year in healthcare, energy costs and environmental protection, according to new research by the State University of New York (SUNY).

“Greening urban areas is critical,” the lead author, Theodore Endreny of SUNY’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Urban forests can lower the “urban heat island effect” of cities, which are often several degrees warmer than nearby rural areas, worsening air and water pollution and making sweltering workers less productive, the study said.

Plants cool air around them through transpiration, and their leaves block heat from the sun, as well as absorbing noise.

During heatwaves, set to become more frequent as temperatures rise, trees cool buildings, potentially reducing the cost of fans and air conditioning, the study said.

The researchers found the benefits of urban forests could nearly double if more trees were planted in areas such as sidewalks, plazas and parking lots. But urban conservation has been neglected in favor of larger, more remote natural areas, they said.

(Reuters)

根據紐約州立大學所做的一項新研究，在都市種樹能減緩空氣汙染、吸收噪音、還能降低熱浪造成的危險，估計每年可替人口百萬以上的大城市省下超過五億美元（約台幣一百五十億）的醫療、能源和環保成本。

這項研究主要作者是紐約州立大學環境科學與森林學院的席歐多‧恩卓尼。恩卓尼告訴湯森路透基金會說：「都市綠化是很重要的。」

此研究指出，因熱島效應，都市的溫度通常比鄰近的鄉間高好幾度。過度悶熱讓勞工生產力降低，也讓都市的空氣汙染和水汙染更嚴重，而都市中的森林可以減緩熱島效應。

植物可透過蒸散作用讓周遭的空氣降溫，其樹葉還可阻擋太陽的熱度，並吸收噪音。

研究並顯示，熱浪侵襲時，樹木可讓建築降溫，有助減少電風扇和冷氣的使用。隨著氣溫升高，熱浪侵襲將會更加頻繁。

研究人員發現，如果將樹木種在人行道、廣場和停車場等地方，效果幾乎倍增。然而，都市生態保育一直不受重視，因為一般認為佔地較大、較為偏遠的自然區域更需要保育工作。

（台北時報編譯涂宇安譯）