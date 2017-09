A: What do you think of this hotel? It’s very reasonable and very close to the train station.

B: OK. Can you show me where it is on the map?

A: Sure. It’s here, only two blocks from the station.

B: Hmm, the areas around train stations in major cities are generally not all that safe. I think a hotel closer to a residential area would be better.

A: 你覺得這間旅館怎麼樣?價格蠻便宜的,而且又離火車站很近。

B: 是喔,你可以在地圖上指給我看嗎?

A: 好啊,它就在這裡,離火車站兩條街而已。

B: 嗯,大城市的火車站附近治安通常不太好。我覺得選靠近住宅區的旅館會比較好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: