After experiencing the terrorist attack in Manchester, the UK, US singer Ariana Grande has resumed her Dangerous Woman Tour. During her very first visit to Taiwan, she put on a show on Tuesday this week at the Taipei Area. In addition to regular tickets, backstage VIP Packages were available for as much as NT$15,500 (US$515) each, not including a ticket.

A suicide bomber launched a terrorist attack during Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring 120. After that, Grande temporarily suspended her world tour. In order to prevent any similar incidents from happening, the event organizer of the Taiwan concert adopted the strictest security check to date.

According to Live Nation Taiwan, fans were prohibited from carrying bags or backpacks of any type, and were only allowed to bring a clear transparent plastic bag smaller than A4 size for essential personal items such as tickets, cash or keys.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

經歷英國曼徹斯特恐怖攻擊後，美國歌手亞莉安娜‧格蘭德重啟世界巡迴演唱會。她近日首訪台灣，本週二在台北小巨蛋熱情開唱。除了一般的門票，後台見面會套組（不包含門票）的售價高達新台幣一萬五千五百元（約五百一十五美元）。

亞莉安娜於五月二十二日在曼徹斯特體育館的演唱會，遭到自殺炸彈客的攻擊，造成二十二人死亡、一百二十人受傷，她的世界巡演也因此暫時中斷。這次台灣主辦單位祭出歷來最嚴格安全檢查，防止任何人為意外發生。

根據理想國演藝指出，歌迷禁止攜帶任何種類的包包或背包，只能攜帶小於A4尺寸的透明塑膠袋放置個人必須物品—例如票券、現金或鑰匙等。

（中央社）