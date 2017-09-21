A new Ministry of Education (MOE) survey published on Sept. 15 has found that approximately 30 percent of junior and senior high school students spend too much time on their smartphones.

According to Chou Chien, a professor at National Chiao Tung University’s Institute of Education who was commissioned to conduct the survey on behalf of the MOE, the upper years of elementary school and into junior high school are the most critical periods when students can develop the tendency to spend too much time on phones. In the lower years of elementary school, parents are still able to exert control over the students, but in the upper years these students are more likely to be allowed to own a smartphone.

Generally speaking, junior high and senior high school students, who are entering adolescence, tend to be more defiant and start to rebel against their parents. Chou’s study shows that parents can restrict what their kids do when they are elementary school students, but after they enter junior high school this approach no longer works, and parents have to change to a more active intervention approach. Where parents could previously restrict their kids, they now have to be more tactful and diplomatic, so that their children do not feel as if they are being restricted, which should make them less likely to resist.

Chou says that the most important thing is for parents to lead by example if they want to prevent their kids from getting addicted to their smartphones. For example, they can decide together rules for when the phones can be used, and the devices should be set aside during meal times. Parents should demonstrate respect for their child’s opinions and be willing to discuss the issue, instead of taking a more authoritarian, lecturing approach, says Chou.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. adolescence n.



(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

教育部十五日公布最新研究報告指出，台灣國中、高中學生，約三成沉迷於智慧型手機。

受教育部委託調查的交通大學教育研究所教授周倩表示，國小高年級到國中，是學生最容易陷入沉迷的關鍵階段。主要是國小低年級學生較容易受到家長管制， 而高年級起較容易被允許擁有手機。

一般而言，進入青春期的國、高中生，也比較叛逆 ，開始會反抗家長；周倩研究指出，國小學生可以採用「限制型」管理，但進入國中後，「限制型」就沒用了，必須改採「主動介入型」，家長的管制必須轉為委婉，盡量讓孩子不要明顯感受到，以降低排斥感。

周倩表示，要避免孩子沉迷手機，一大關鍵是家長必須以身作則，雙方可以一起訂定使用守則，例如約定使用時間、吃飯時間不能玩等，家長應以尊重、討論的方式，取代威權和教誨。

（中央社）