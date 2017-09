A: This is the first time I’ve ever seen a NT$200 bill.

B: NT$200 notes are really rare, but they’ve been in circulation for more than 10 years now.

A: Really. So why are they so rare?

B: Not many were printed in the original run and NT$200 notes are not as useful as NT$100 notes.

A: 這是我第一次看到兩百元的紙鈔。

B: 兩百元的紙鈔是蠻少見的,不過它其實已經流通十年以上了。

A: 是喔,為什麼會這麼少見呢?

B: 當初印的數量就不多吧。加上兩百元還是沒有一百元好用。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: