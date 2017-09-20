Lung cancer has become one of the most common fatal diseases in Taiwan. This is not exclusive to smokers: non-smokers are increasingly at risk of getting the disease in recent years, too, highlighting the threat air pollution poses to health.

Diesel emissions are listed as Group 1 carcinogens by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) or less will penetrate the lungs and cardiovascular system, posing a serious threat to health. Thirty percent of PM2.5 matter comes from vehicles such as cars and motorcycles, with 55 percent of this in the form of diesel emissions.

A number of countries have announced plans to ban the sale of fossil-fuel vehicles. In July, for example, France and the United Kingdom announced that, as of 2040, the sales of diesel and petrol cars will be banned, in order to work toward their commitments to reduce global warming. The Indian government plans to achieve the goal of replacing all cars in India with electric vehicles by 2030.

The development of low-carbon, electric and smart technologies in the automotive industry will enable carmakers around the world to move towards the electric car market, not only to reduce air pollution, but also to reduce the dependence on imported oil.

肺癌已成為我國國病，而非吸菸者的專利，不抽菸者卻罹患肺癌的機率近年提高，顯示了空氣污染對健康的危害。

柴油廢氣也被國際癌症研究署列為一級致癌物。PM2.5（直徑小於或等於兩點五微米的懸浮微粒）會深入肺部和心血管系統，嚴重威脅健康；其污染源有三成來自汽機車等移動污染源，而柴油車排放的廢氣又佔移動污染源的五成五。

目前全球已有多個國家搶先宣佈相關計畫，來禁止銷售以化石燃料為動力的車輛。例如，法國和英國於今年七月先後宣布將從二○四○年起強制禁止柴油及汽油汽車銷售，對抑制地球暖化作出貢獻。印度政府則計劃二○三○年實現全電動車目標。

汽車產業的低碳、電動與智慧化發展，將促使全球汽車製造商朝電動車市場邁進，不僅減少空汙，更能降低對進口石油的依賴。

今日單字 1. air pollution phr.空氣汙染 (wu1 ran3) 2. exhaust; emission n. 廢氣排放 (fei4 qi4 pai2 fang4) 3. diesel n.柴油 (chai2 you2) 4. fossil fuel phr.化石燃料 (hua4 shi2 ran2 liao4) 5. electric car phr.電動車 (dian4 dong4 che1)



According to a report released by the WHO in September last year, 92 percent of the world’s population lives in places where levels exceed recommended limits, and some three million deaths a year are linked to exposure to outdoor air pollution. Indoor air pollution can be just as deadly. In 2012, an estimated 6.5 million deaths (11.6 percent of all global deaths) were associated with indoor and outdoor air pollution together.

世界衛生組織於去年九月發佈的一份報告指出，全球百分之九十二的人口生活在空氣品質低於世衛組織限度的地區，每年約有三百萬例死亡與暴露於室外空氣污染有關。室內空氣污染也同樣可能致命。在二Ｏ一二年估計有六五Ｏ萬例死亡（佔全球總死亡人數的百分之十一點六）與室內及室外空氣污染有關。