Tainan’s famous historic districts are about to undergo an artistic makeover. In addition to the huge flock of sheep that has commandeered the lawn outside Chihkan Tower, one of the events at this year’s Taiwan Design Expo, “Dancing together in the city — street corner art installations” involves 18 different art installations placed in historic districts near to the expo’s exhibition spaces. In the last few days, the installations have gradually gone on display as a warm-up ahead of the expo’s official opening later this month. The artwork has attracted a great deal of attention and sparked discussion.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the construction of the British East India Company’s Tait & Co Merchant House, Tainan City Government’s Cultural Affairs Bureau hopes that by introducing contemporary art to the city’s historic districts it will be able to engage and motivate the public to visit the historic sites and art installations. The first wave of installation art will be headed up by Manchester Metropolitan University doctoral candidate Tsai Kuen-lin’s “Poetic steps lead the sheep” — a flock of 60 white sheep on the grass square outside Chihkan Tower — which is bound to become a popular new photographic hotspot. The sheep will later travel to other historic sites, including the Tait & Co Merchant House.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

台南市的古蹟區最近很藝術，除了赤崁樓廣場草地有大批羊群進駐，台灣設計展活動之一的「與城市共舞—街角裝置藝術」，也在各展館周邊的古蹟區設計十八件裝置藝術作品，近日作品陸續完工，引來民眾目光及討論，提早為月底將登場的台灣設計展暖身。

慶祝英商德記洋行一百五十週年，文化局將當代藝術作品引進古蹟區，希望創造古蹟的新話題，吸引民眾一起親近古蹟與藝術，首波即由英國曼徹斯特大都會大學博士候選人蔡坤霖創作的「詩步領羊」打頭陣，六十隻白色小羊進駐赤崁樓廣場的草地，成為民眾拍照打卡的新賣點，後續這些羊兒還將巡迴至其他古蹟與德記洋行展出。

(自由時報記者劉婉君)