Last Friday North Korea fired another missile over Hokkaido in northern Japan, however global financial markets seemed unperturbed, with the New Taiwan dollar ending the morning session up. The NT dollar gained against the US dollar, rising NT$0.013 to close at NT$30.093 at the end of the morning session.

“The missile didn’t seem to have any effect, everyone has become somewhat weary of North Korea’s petty actions,” a foreign exchange trader was quoted as saying, and added that although North Korea has again fired a missile into airspace above Hokkaido, the Japanese yen didn’t rocket against the US dollar as before. International financial markets also remained relatively unruffled.

The NT dollar fell slightly on market open, however Taiwanese exporters were still willing to convert their US dollar stockpiles into local currency, which helped prop up the value of the NT dollar.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

北韓上週五再度發射飛彈，飛越北海道上空，但國際金融市場表現「彈」定，新台幣早盤貶轉升，午盤暫以三十點零九三元兌一美元作收，升一點三分。

「導彈看起來沒什麼影響，大家對北韓的小動作已經有點彈性疲乏了。」外匯交易員表示，北韓雖然再度發射飛彈，並飛越日本北海道上空，但日圓兌美元並未如以往驟升，且國際金融市場表現相對淡定。

新台幣開盤雖小貶，但由於出口商拋匯意願仍高，帶給新台幣匯價強力支撐。

(自由時報記者中央社)

DID YOU KNOW?

你知道嗎？

unperturbed; unruffled adj.

淡(彈)定 （dan4 (dan4) ding4）

In both English and Chinese a homophone（同音詞) — a word that has the same sound but a different meaning — can be used to create a “pun” or a “play on words” (雙關語).

In the above example, the author uses the second character in the Chinese word for missile (飛彈) to create a play on words with the first character of unperturbed (淡定).