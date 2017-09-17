EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The teacher said we’re going to have a test next class. She will give us 10 true or false questions on Hamlet.

B: Will it just be about the text, or will there also be questions about the writer?

A: Of course it’ll be about the text. She just wants to know whether everyone understood the play.

B: I’m going to do really badly. Elizabethan English is really difficult and I have trouble understanding Shakespeare.

A: 老師說下次上課要考試，她會出十個關於哈姆雷特的是非題。

B: 都是關於文本的嗎？還是也會考作者相關的問題？

A: 當然都是關於文本，她只是要測試大家是不是都有讀懂劇本。

B: 我一定會考得很差。近代英語那麼難懂，我讀莎士比亞的作品都是一知半解。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: