A: A good friend of mine just blocked me on Facebook.

B: Why? Did you guys have a fight?

A: Well, whatever, he hasn’t really had much to do with his friends since he started dating.

B: Relationships are always most intense in the first stage. Wait until things have calmed down and he’ll get back in contact with you. Don’t worry about it.

A: 我的好朋友在臉書上把我封鎖了。

B: 怎麼會這樣,你們吵架了嗎?

A: 算是吧,他自從談戀愛以後就很少跟我們其他朋友一起出去。

B: 剛開始交往都會有一段熱戀期,等熱戀期過了他就會聯絡你們了。放心吧。

