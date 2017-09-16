One: A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Sept. 9 showing an Egyptian laborer looking at mummies arranged beside a broken sarcophagus at a newly uncovered ancient tomb. The tomb was for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, and was located in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds.

Two: An Egyptian archaeologist restores a wooden sarcophagus at a newly uncovered ancient tomb on Sept. 9. The tomb was for a royal goldsmith named Amenemhat, whose work was dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun. The finds at the tomb, which dates back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), when Amun was the most powerful deity, also included a sculpture carved into a recess of Amenemhat, seated beside his wife, with a portrait of their son painted between them. There were also another 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone.

Three: Skulls and bone remains lie next to a wooden sarcophagus at a newly uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun in this picture taken on Sept. 9. A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks. Another shaft led to a chamber where three more mummies, of a woman and two children, were found.

圖一：埃及古物部本月九日發布的新聞圖片中，一名埃及工人在一個新發現的古代墓葬中注視著破碎的棺木及木乃伊。該墓墓主是一位金匠，專門製作祭拜古埃及神阿蒙的金飾。遺址位於尼羅河西岸古城盧克索的德拉阿布納加墓群，該地以古埃及神殿和墓葬群聞名。

圖二：一名埃及考古學家本月九日在一座新發現的古墓中修復一個木棺。此墓之墓主為名叫阿蒙涅哈特的御用金匠，其作品專為奉獻古埃及神阿蒙。此墓穴之年代可追溯至古埃及新王國時期（西元前十六至十一世紀）——在當時的信仰中，阿蒙是最強大的神，墓中之物品還包括壁龕內所雕之阿蒙涅哈特及其妻坐像，在兩人之間繪有其子肖像。其他陪葬品還有一五○個以木材、粘土及石灰石所製作的小型雕像。

圖三：新發掘出的古墓中，置於木棺旁的頭骨及遺骸，墓主為製作古埃及阿蒙神祭品的金匠，攝於本月九日。墓中有一葬井通往一個墓室，其中考古學家發現了木乃伊、殯葬雕像和面具。另一葬井所通往的另一個墓室中有三具木乃伊，是一名婦女和兩個孩子。