Concertgoers are in luck, as they will have quite a choice this weekend. Chinese singer Li Ronghao launched his “An Ideal World Tour Concert” in Beijing last year, touring more than 30 cities at home and abroad. The gifted Li, winner of the Best New Artist at the 2014 Golden Melody Awards, will hold a concert at the Taipei Arena for the first time tomorrow.

South Korean pop group Highlight is also putting on a show at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City tomorrow. All five members of the group, previously known as Beast, terminated their contracts with their previous management agency last year, and are now staging a comeback after renaming the group.

Meanwhile, US rock band One Republic is visiting Taiwan for the first time for a concert at the Taipei Nangang C3 Parking Lot this Sunday. The band has gained popularity with its charismatic live performances, and all the tickets for the show are standing room only, so fans can rock their bodies to their hearts’ content.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

愛去演唱會的朋友有福了，多場演唱會即將在本週末登場。中國歌手李榮浩「有理想世界巡迴演唱會」，去年從北京起跑，巡演海內外超過三十多個城市，這位曾榮獲二○一四年金曲獎最佳新人獎的音樂才子，明日還將首度登上台北小巨蛋舉行個唱。

南韓流行樂團Highlight明日也將來台，在新北市新莊體育館舉行演唱會。Highlight五位成員過去以樂團Beast聞名，他們去年才解約告別舊東家，改名後全新再出發。

此外，美國搖滾樂團共和世代亦首度來台，於週日在台北南港C3中信金融園區開唱。該樂團以極具魅力的現場演出走紅，而這次所有門票都是站票，讓歌迷能夠盡情搖擺。

（中央社、自由時報）