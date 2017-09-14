The Times Higher Education (THE) World Reputation Rankings 2017 report was released on Sept. 5. In all, 26 Taiwanese universities made the list, including three not included the previous year, although the ranking of National Taiwan University (NTU) had slipped from 195 last year to 198.

NTU’s rankings slipped both in terms of research results and academic impact — defined as number of times quoted — seeing their ranking fall by 83 places since the 2010/2011 listing.

According to the THE, in recent years the number of universities in Taiwan has increased, while the birth rate has fallen. This has led to a clear decline in student enrolment rates.

Phil Baty, who was in charge of the THE survey, said that top-flight universities in other Asian countries and regions such as China, Hong Kong and Singapore continue to move up in the rankings, something most likely helped by the continued high levels of investment. Baty said that Taiwan’s problem was in investment and the surplus of universities, and that if Taiwan wants to continue enjoying a major standing in the global higher education field it must address the problems in student recruitment and funding.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

泰晤士報高等教育特刊本月五日公布2017年全球最佳大學排行榜。台灣有二十六所大學入列，三所新入榜。然而，台灣最高學府台灣大學的排名從去年的一百九十五名滑落至一百九十八名。

去年台大的科研成果和學術影響力（被引用次數）雙雙下降，自2010至2011年度以來，排名已下降八十三位。

泰晤士報高等教育特刊表示，近年來台灣大學數量增加及出生率降低，導致學生入學率顯著下降。

負責這項調查的主編巴堤表示 ，亞洲其他國家或地區，像是中國、香港和新加坡的頂級大學排名都在持續攀升，這部分得益於持續高水準的資金投入。巴堤說，台灣的問題在於資金及大學數量過多，若要在全球高等教育領域維持重要地位，台灣必須解決招生和經費方面的問題。

（中央社）