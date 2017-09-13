Last week, 20 South Korean central and local government officials responsible for animal protection arrived in Taiwan to observe how animal protection measures are being implemented here. In addition to visiting the Council of Agriculture (COA) for a briefing, the officials proceeded to public animal shelters in Taipei and Taichung.

This April, an amendment to Taiwan’s Animal Protection Act was passed, explicitly prohibiting the consumption of dogs and cats or their offal, with penalties for violations. The South Korean officials were interested in the implementation of clauses in the act, including bans on the consumption of dog meat and on killing animals, pet registration, ID microchip implants, and the neutering of animals.

South Korea still distinguishes between pet dogs and those to be used for meat. The South Koreans were interested in how Taiwan enforces the ban on dog meat consumption, whether the measures had been met with opposition from the public, and other issues about policy implementation.

COA Animal Protection section chief Jiang Wen-chuan told the visiting officials that dog meat consumption has never been popular in Taiwan, and that the amendments have been carried out in stages: first the banning of killing dogs for economic use, then penalizing the killing of dogs and selling their meat, and finally introducing amendments providing for penalties for eating dog meat.

The South Korean officials also inquired about the implementation of pet registration and ID microchip implants. They were impressed by Taiwan’s pet registration rate of 60 percent — much higher than South Korea’s 20 percent — even when the chip implant fee of between NT$100 and NT$300 is not subsidized by the government.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. animal shelter phr. 動物收容所 (dong4 wu4 shou1 rong2 suo3) 2. pet registration phr. 寵物登記 (chong3 wu4 deng1 ji4) 3. ID microchip implant phr. 植入晶片 (zhi2 ru4 jing1 pian4) 4. neuter v. 絕育 (jue2 yu4)



(Liberty Times, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

上週韓國負責動物保護的中央農業部門及各地負責動保業務的官員等一行二十人來台考察，除了到農委會聽取簡報，也到台北和台中的公立動物收容所參觀。

今年四月，我國《動物保護法》修法，明定禁止食用貓狗或其內臟，違者將開罰。因此，此行來台的韓國官員對於台灣的動保法中包括禁吃狗肉、零撲殺、寵物登記、寵物植入晶片和絕育等管理措施如何執行都相當感興趣。

因為韓國目前仍區分寵物狗及供食用的肉狗，韓國官員特別詢問我官員「怎麼禁吃狗肉？」「有遇到國人大力反彈嗎？」「如何執行？」

農委會畜牧處動保科科長江文全告訴韓官員，我國人食用狗肉風氣並不普遍，再加上配合漸進式的修法管理，從最開始的禁止經濟用途殺狗、殺狗及販賣狗肉要處罰，最後才到今年修法的吃狗肉也要處罰。

韓官員也進一步詢問包括寵物登記和植晶片如何落實等；獲悉台灣約一至三百元的晶片費用，政府並未補助，但寵物登記比率約六成，比韓國僅約二成的情況高出不少，也讓韓官員刮目相看。

(自由時報記者吳欣恬)