A: I was followed by a weird guy as I was walking over just now.

B: What was that about? He didn’t do anything to you, did he?

A: No. I asked him in a loud voice in a crowded area whether he was following me, and he scampered off with his tail between his legs.

B: Thank heavens nothing happened. When did he start following you?

A: 我剛剛走過來的路上被一個怪人跟蹤。

B: 怎麼會這樣,他沒對你做什麼吧?

A: 沒有,我在人多的地方大聲質問他是不是在跟蹤我,他就神色驚慌的跑掉了。

B: 幸好沒事。他是從哪裡開始跟蹤你的?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: