EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: A few months back I applied for a working holiday in the UK, and today I got notification saying I’ve been selected.

B: The competition must have been very fierce.

A: There are 1,000 places every year for UK working holidays, and they’re chosen at random by a computer. You really need a bit of luck to be chosen.

B: Congratulations. I know you love British rock. When you’re there you can go to rock concerts until you’re blue in the face.

A: 我幾個月前申請去英國打工度假，今天收到通知說我被抽中了！

B: 競爭一定很激烈吧。

A: 英國打工度假每年有一千個名額，完全是電腦隨機挑選的，要抽中真的需要一點運氣。

B: 恭喜你啊。你那麼喜歡英國搖滾樂，到了英國可以看演唱會看個過癮。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: