EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: A few months back I applied for a working holiday in the UK, and today I got notification saying I’ve been selected.
B: The competition must have been very fierce.
A: There are 1,000 places every year for UK working holidays, and they’re chosen at random by a computer. You really need a bit of luck to be chosen.
B: Congratulations. I know you love British rock. When you’re there you can go to rock concerts until you’re blue in the face.
A: 我幾個月前申請去英國打工度假，今天收到通知說我被抽中了！
B: 競爭一定很激烈吧。
A: 英國打工度假每年有一千個名額，完全是電腦隨機挑選的，要抽中真的需要一點運氣。
B: 恭喜你啊。你那麼喜歡英國搖滾樂，到了英國可以看演唱會看個過癮。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: