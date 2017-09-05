Uber Technologies’ new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday last week held a staff meeting and promised he would do his utmost for the company while announcing that the future for Uber may include going public.

According to photographs published on the Internet, Khosrowshahi wore an Uber T-shirt while attending an all-staff meeting at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. Khosrowshahi posted a tweet on his Twitter account of his new Uber ID badge and wrote: “I checked it and it works!”

According to the Wall Street Journal and other US media reports, during his talk with Uber employees, Khosrowshahi said he believes that Uber, which is currently a privately held company, should go public and said that an initial public offering could take place in the next 18 to 36 months.

Last Tuesday, Uber announced that it had recruited Khosrowshahi, previously the CEO at US online travel company Expedia Inc, to take the helm. Uber hopes that, by appointing Khosrowshahi, it can shake off a string of controversies that has dogged the ride-hailing service over the past year.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

新上任的優步執行長科斯洛沙希上週四與員工會面，承諾將為公司盡心盡力，並且表示未來可能讓優步掛牌上市。

根據上傳網路的照片，科斯洛沙希身穿優步的T恤，出席在舊金山總部召開的全員大會。他也在自己推特帳號上傳剛拿到的優步員工識別證照片，還說「我已經試過了，可以用耶！」

根據華爾街日報與其他美國媒體的報導，科斯洛沙希對優步員工發表談話時說，目前仍為私募企業的優步應該上市，並表示公司可能在未來十八至三十六個月內首次公開募股。

優步上週二宣布聘請美國線上旅遊公司Expedia執行長科斯洛沙希擔任公司新領導人，盼他能夠帶領這家叫車服務業者擺脫過去一年面臨的一連串爭議事件。

(中央社)