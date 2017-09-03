European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday criticized the Brexit negotiations, saying that none of the policies proposed by the UK government to date have been satisfactory.

Juncker also reiterated that Britain and the EU must finalize discussions on the so-called “divorce bill” before trade negotiations can take place.

The third round of negotiations between Britain and the EU commenced on Monday with British Secretary of State for Exiting the EU David Davis heading to Brussels for discussions with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman maintained that Britain is “in a good position [in the negotiations],” while Barnier called on Davis to “start negotiating seriously.”

Junker has previously suggested Britain should pay a divorce bill of 55 billion pounds (approx. NT$2.14 trillion), a sum which the UK government finds difficult to accept.

Pro-remain Conservative members of Britain’s parliament have called into question the prime minister’s handling of the negotiations, saying the government failed to provide clarity on the major questions, which they claim are causing the negotiations to descend into farce and are obstructing the agreement of a future trade deal.

Pro-EU former cabinet minister and Conservative member of parliament Anna Soubry said: “We need to face up to the reality... The whole thing is in danger of turning into a farce. We triggered Article 50 months ago, yet are only now publishing consultation papers on what our position should be. The clock really is ticking.”

(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

歐洲聯盟執行委員會主席容克週二批評英國脫歐談判，表示英國政府迄今所提出的脫歐政策，沒有一項讓人滿意。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. Brexit n. 英國脫歐 (ying1 guo2 tuo1 ou1) 2. reiterate v. 重申 (chong2 shen1) 3. negotiation n. 談判 (tan2 pan4) 4. call into question phr. 質疑 (zhi2 yi2) 5. farce n. 鬧劇 (nao4 ju4)



容克並再度重申，歐盟和英國要先談完「離婚協議」，否則貿易協定免談。

英國與歐盟週一進行脫歐談判的第三回合，英國脫歐大臣戴維斯到布魯塞爾與歐盟首席談判代表巴尼耶會面。

雖然英國首相梅伊的發言人表示「看好談判結果」，巴尼耶卻表示，戴維斯必須「開始認真談判」。

容克先前曾提出要英國支付五百五十億英鎊（約新台幣兩兆一千四百億）的贍養費，英國政府認為難以接受。

保守黨內傾向留歐的議員也質疑梅伊，認為政府在重大議題上說得不夠清楚，將會把脫歐談判變成一場鬧劇，並阻礙貿易協定。

曾為閣員的傾歐保守黨籍議員蘇柏利說：「我們必須面對現實……整件事情很可能變成鬧劇，我們早在幾個月前就啟動了脫歐條款，但是現在卻只公布了幾份談判文件。不能再拖下去了。」

(中央社)