A: Did you watch the Universiade closing ceremony?

B: No, I didn’t, but I really want to see it when it’s shown on TV. I heard it was fantastic.

A: It was pretty good, actually, and the songs were great.

B: Were you there, or did you watch it on TV?

A: 你有看世大運的閉幕式嗎?

B: 沒有,但我蠻想看重播的,聽說很精彩。

A: 是還不錯,表演的歌曲都很好聽。

B: 你是在現場看的,還是看電視轉播?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: