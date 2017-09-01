The Taipei Universiade ended this Wednesday. Taiwanese gymnast Lee Chih-kai won the gold medal for men’s pommel horse. Lee outshined all competitors with his “Thomas flairs” to finish with a high score of 15.300 points. It was Taiwan’s second gymnastics gold ever at a Universiade.

Lee first got into gymnastics when he was only six years old, and he often used his gymnastics skills to attract customers to his mother’s vegetable stall at a market — for which he earned the nickname “Market Boy Kai.” He shot to fame as a child for his role in the 2005 gymnastics documentary film Jump! Boys.

The documentary tells the story of seven boys on the gymnastics team of Gong Jheng Elementary School in Yilan County. Lin Yu-hsien, the director of the movie, plans to release another documentary film, Jump! Men, after the Universiade about their transition from boyhood to adulthood over the past few years.

台北世大運本週三落幕，台灣體操選手李智凱在男子鞍馬項目勇奪金牌。他以「湯瑪士迴旋」技壓群雄，拿到十五點三的高分，也成功替台灣拿下史上第二面世大運體操金牌。

李智凱從六歲就開始練體操，他常會到菜市場陪母親賣菜，並且以體操技巧來吸引顧客，因此被大家暱稱為「菜市仔凱」。在他小時候，因為參與二○○五年的體操電影紀錄片「翻滾吧！男孩」而成名。

該片是宜蘭縣公正國小體操隊七位小男孩的故事，導演林育賢表示，在世大運結束之後將要推出「翻滾吧！男人」紀錄片，講述他們這些年來從男孩蛻變成男人的過程。

