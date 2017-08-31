EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: There’s zero chance of rain tomorrow, fancy going river tracing?

B: But I’m not a good swimmer.

A: We only have to trace a small section of the river, we don’t have to go anywhere the water is really deep. I know the perfect river in Hualien. The current isn’t too rapid, and the scenery is beautiful.

B: OK, then, but I’ll take a life jacket along so I feel safe.

A: 明天降雨機率是零，要不要一起去溯溪？

B: 可是我不太會游泳耶。

A: 我們可以溯一小段就好了，不要到水太深的地方。我知道花蓮有一條溪很適合，水流不急，風景又很漂亮。

B: 好啊，但我還是要穿件救身衣才會比較安心。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: