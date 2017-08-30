EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I’m going to the AIT tomorrow to apply for my student visa. I hope it all goes smoothly.

B: You’ve already got the letter of admission issued by the school in the US, haven’t you?

A: Yes, I got it last week.

B: Since you’ve got the admission letter there should be no problem getting the visa. The official will probably ask you three or four questions and then approve your application.

A: 我明天要去AIT辦學生簽證，希望會很順利。

B: 你已經拿到美國的學校發的入學許可函了嗎？

A: 對啊，我上禮拜收到的。

B: 既然有入學許可，簽證一定不會有問題的。簽證官應該只會問你三、四個問題就會核准你的申請了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: