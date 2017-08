A: Did you add too little water to this rice? Why is it so hard?

B: I put the correct proportion of water to rice in, there should have been enough water.

A: Or did you cook it for too long, and the water just evaporated away?

B: After I cooked the rice, I left it in the rice cooker on the “keep warm” setting. Perhaps it was just sitting there for too long.

A: 你的飯是不是水加太少了?怎麼這麼硬?

B: 我是按照比例加的,不可能加太少。

A: 還是你煮太久了,水分都蒸發了?

B: 我煮好米之後,就一直放在電鍋裡保溫,大概悶太久了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: