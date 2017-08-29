This month and into September, the Taiwan Film Institute is holding an event called “Taiwan Cinema Village” to showcase digitally-restored versions of classic Taiwanese films. Free screenings in Hualien County are being shown at the Hualien Film Assistance Center. Vintage films on show include Brother Liu and Brother Wang on the Roads in Taiwan (1958) in addition to seven other classic Taiwanese movies, which allow audience members to relive the era of Brother Liu and Brother Wang and immerse themselves in retro 1950s nostalgia.

Brother Liu and Brother Wang on the Roads in Taiwan is split into two parts. Wang, an overweight shoeshiner, and Liu, a short and skinny rickshaw driver, are two close friends whose luck differs. Wang wins a NT$1 million on the lottery while Liu is told by a fortune teller that he has only 44 days to live.

To help cheer up his old friend, Wang decides to use his bonus to take Liu on a tour of Taiwan, taking in famous sights such as Sun Moon Lake and Pingtung County’s Sandimen Township. During the course of their travels, all sorts of amusing incidents take place. At the time, the film was acclaimed as a Taiwanese version of Hollywood’s Laurel and Hardy movies.

The rolls of film were originally being left to slowly deteriorate in a film archive, so the Taiwan Film Institute launched a project to digitize and restore Taiwan’s vintage movies in order to preserve the nation’s celluloid heritage for posterity. After several years of work, more than 20 films have already been restored.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

財團法人國家電影中心數位修復台灣老電影，今年八月至九月舉辦「台灣電影聚落串連行動」，花蓮場次將在花蓮縣「花蓮數位影視協拍中心」免費播映老電影，包括一九五八年老片「王哥柳哥遊台灣」等八部影片，重溫王哥柳哥時代台灣的復古懷舊影像。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. digitally-restored phr. 數位修復 (shu4 wei4 xiu1 fu4) 2. retro adj. 復古 (fu4 gu3) 3. nostalgia n. 懷舊 (huai2 jiu4) 4. preserve v. 保存 (bao3 cun2)



電影分成上下集。身材胖壯的王哥是擦鞋匠，瘦小的柳哥是拉三輪車的車伕，兩位好友命運不同，王哥中「愛國獎券」一百萬，柳哥卻被算命先生預言「四十四天後必死無疑」。 為了讓好友開心，王哥決定用獎金帶柳哥遊台灣，暢遊日月潭、屏東三地門等台灣名勝，過程中發生許多趣事。電影在當年被譽為美國好萊塢電影「勞萊與哈台」的台版。

這些「老電影」膠卷原本放在片庫中逐漸損壞，經過國家電影中心有計劃性的「台灣電影數位修復計畫」，把老電影予以數位化保存，歷年來已將二十多部老電影修復。

(自由時報記者花孟璟)