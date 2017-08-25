EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Was there a power cut at your house yesterday evening?

B: Yes, just after 8pm, right?

A: That’s right. Just when I was cooking dinner on the electric hob. When the power went off I couldn’t continue cooking.

B: That’s pretty bad luck. I’d just left the house. I only found out there had been a power cut when I saw the clock, and it was stopped at just after 8.

A: 昨天晚上你家有停電嗎？

B: 有啊，大概晚上八點多的時候吧？

A: 對啊，那時候我正在用電磁爐煮晚餐，停電害我沒辦法繼續煮菜。

B: 你運氣真是不好啊。那時候我剛好出門了，回家以後看到時鐘停在八點多，才知道原來有停電。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: