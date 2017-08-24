Staff at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia announced Tuesday the birth of a rare white koala.

The silver-white koala was born in January, the white fur coming from a recessive gene from its mother, Tia.

Tia has already given birth to one koala with very light fur.

Koalas have many different fur colors, ranging from light grey to brown, depending on the environment in which they are born. Those in the south of the country usually have thicker fur than those in the north, and the color of their fur is generally darker.

White koalas are extremely rare, and are at a distinct disadvantage if born in the wild, as they are more easily spotted by predators.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

位於昆士蘭省陽光海岸的澳洲動物園的工作人員週二說，動物園誕生一隻罕見的白色無尾熊。

這隻灰白的無尾熊今年一月出生，白色皮毛是遺傳自媽媽提亞的隱性基因。

提亞過去也曾生出皮毛顏色偏淡的無尾熊。

無尾熊的皮毛顏色不一，從淡灰到褐色都有，視環境而定。澳洲南部的無尾熊皮毛通常較北部厚，而且顏色也較深。

白色無尾熊相當罕見，如果在野外出生則相當不利，因為較容易被掠食者發現。

（中央社）