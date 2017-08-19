THE FRIST PHOTO: Indonesian dancers prepare backstage before a ceremony to mark the 72nd Independence Day at the presidential Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. After almost 350 years of Dutch rule, the Indonesian nationalist forces unilaterally declared Indonesian independence on Aug. 17, 1945. It wasn’t until Nov. 2, 1949, however, following a period of Dutch occupation and military hostilities, that an agreement was finally achieved by the Dutch and the Indonesians, and the Republic of the United States of Indonesia, on Dec. 27, 1949, was granted complete and unconditional sovereignty. That date was officially regarded as Indonesia’s independence day by the UN, but the Netherlands announced in 2005 its official acceptance of Aug. 17, 1945 as Indonesia’s independence date.

圖一: 舞者週四在後台為印尼獨立七十二週年慶祝儀式作準備。此儀式在雅加達總統府自由宮舉行。在荷蘭統治印尼近三百五十年後，爭取印尼獨立的反抗部隊於一九四五年八月十七日片面宣布印尼獨立，隨後歷經一段荷蘭占領及雙方軍事對峙時期，雙方才於一九四九年十一月二日達成協議，而印度尼西亞共和國於一九四九年十二月二十七日無條件獲得完整主權，這也是聯合國所正式承認的印尼獨立日。但荷蘭在二○○五年宣布，荷蘭正式承認印尼獨立的日期為一九四五年八月十七日。

THE SECOND PHOTO: People climb greased poles during the “Panjat Pinang” competition for the celebration of Independence Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Panjat Pinang is one of the traditional ways to celebrate Indonesian independence day. It involves erecting a palm tree trunk and smothering it in grease to make it slippery and difficult to climb. At the top of the trunks are hung various prizes, including bicycles. If you make it to the top, you can claim the prize. Other traditions include eating Indonesian crackers called “krupuk” and holding cooking competitions.

圖二: 週四於印尼雅加達一場為慶祝印尼獨立紀念日所舉行的爬檳榔樹比賽中，參賽者們攀爬塗抹油脂的樹幹。爬檳榔樹比賽是印尼獨立紀念日的一種傳統慶祝方式。這是將棕櫚樹幹豎立起來，並裹上一層油脂，使其滑溜難以攀爬。在樹幹頂端掛有各式獎品，其中包括自行車。若爬到頂端便可拿獎。其他慶祝印尼獨立的傳統包括吃炸蝦餅，以及舉辦烹飪比賽。

THE THIRD PHOTO: Indonesian dancers perform during a ceremony to mark Indonesian Independence Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. During the colonial era, when it was known as the Gambir Palace, the building was a residence for the governor-general of the Dutch East Indies. It was here that the Indonesian declaration of independence was announced in 1949. People watching as the Indonesian flag replaced the Dutch flag cried out “Merdeka,” meaning “Freedom.” As of that time, the palace came to be known as the Merdeka Palace. It is now the official residence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

圖三: 印尼舞者週四在印尼雅加達自由宮舉行的印尼獨立紀念儀式中表演。自由宮在殖民時期被稱為甘比爾宮，是荷蘭東印度總督的居所。一九四九年印尼宣布獨立的地點便是在此；當時印尼民眾目睹印尼國旗取代荷蘭國旗在此處升起，大喊「Merdeka」，意為「自由」。從那時起，該處便被稱為「自由宮」。自由宮現為印尼總統官邸。

(Rewritten by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

(台北時報編譯林俐凱譯)