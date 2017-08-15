On the evening of Tuesday last week, at the popular Jinghua Bridge scenic spot in Hualien City, two tourists believed to be intending to photograph the Meilun River estuary at dusk, intruded into the tied-arch bridge’s maintenance passage and proceeded to climb to the top of the bridge.

While there, the tourists even performed risky forward rolls, the entirety of their tomfoolery being filmed by members of the public who then uploaded their videos onto Facebook. A heated online debate ensued, with some netizens saying the pair’s antics showed a “cavalier disregard for their own lives.”

After being informed of the incident, the responsible authority, Hualien City Office, said it will shortly install signage on both ends of the bridge pier forbidding members of the public from climbing onto the bridge, and will install guardrails in front of the maintenance passage to prevent unauthorized persons from entering. Due to the secluded location of the bridge, the office says it also intends to install CCTV cameras, to improve the overall security of the recreation area.

For a long time, Jinghua Bridge was nothing more than a nondescript, small-sized suspension bridge. However, due to its location on the Meilun River and its close proximity to a collection of old Japanese colonial era houses, in recent years the area has become a popular hiking spot for locals.

Hualien City Mayor Wei Chia-hsien said the individuals’ actions set a poor example to others and urged the public not to emulate their behavior. Wei added that he has asked the police to review CCTV footage which he hopes will lead to the two individuals being identified and deter others from following in their footsteps.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. intrude into phr. 闖入 (chuang3 ru4) 2. forward roll n. 前滾翻 (qian2 gun3 fan1) 3. tomfoolery n. 嬉戲 (xi1 xi4) 4. secluded location phr. 地處偏僻 (di4 chu4 pian1 pi4)



(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

花蓮市知名景點菁華橋，上週二傍晚有兩名遊客疑似為了拍攝美崙溪出海口的黃昏美景，冒險闖入拱橋上的維修通道，並攀登上拱橋頂端，還涉險做出前滾翻動作，嬉戲過程全被民眾拍下上傳臉書，引發大批網友熱議，直呼這兩人的行徑簡直就是「不要命」。

主管機關花蓮市公所接獲通知後，強調近期內將在橋墩兩側設立公告，禁止民眾攀爬拱橋，並會在維修通道前加裝護欄，避免有心人士擅自闖入；由於地處偏僻，也有意增設監視器，強化整體遊憩安全性。

早年僅是一座小型吊橋的菁華橋，因座落在美崙溪上，加上附近全為日治時期的老房舍，是許多花蓮在地人踏青出遊的熱門景點。

市長魏嘉賢說，兩人的危險行徑是不良示範，呼籲民眾切勿模仿，目前將與警方調閱監視器畫面，盼能循線找到兩人，遏止這樣的行為再度發生。

(自由時報記者王峻祺)