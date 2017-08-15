Hon Hai Precision Industry‘s (Foxconn) US$10 billion investment to build an LCD manufacturing plant in the US state of Wisconsin has hit a roadblock. Local media organization Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday last week reported that Wisconsin Senate majority leader has revealed the Senate does not yet have enough votes to approve the US$3 billion Foxconn incentive package. It is uncertain whether the Senate will be able to approve the package of subsides by the planned date.

US financial broadcaster CNBC also reported that, even though US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the Foxconn deal, and despite the Republican Party holding a majority in the Wisconsin Senate, the deal is being blocked and may ultimately be rejected. After meeting with Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday, Wisconsin Senate Republican Leader Scott Fitzgerald said “We should be cautious,” and added that the due diligence of the subsidies package must ensure it’s a good deal for Wisconsin that will produce the “high-tech campus” everyone is hoping for.

According to an analysis report by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the incentive package won’t break even for another 25 years at the earliest. Fitzgerald expressed surprise and concern at the report’s findings.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

鴻海集團在美國威斯康辛州投資一百億美元（約三千億台幣）興建面板廠的計畫出現變數！當地媒體《密爾瓦基哨兵日報》上週三報導，該州參議院多數黨領袖透露，目前尚未掌握可通過三十億美元鴻海獎勵案的足夠票數，威州議會能否在預訂日期前通過補助案，可能還有變數。

財經媒體CNBC也報導，美國總統川普大力支持鴻海投資案，然而該案卻在共和黨佔多數的威州參議院遭到阻礙，甚至可能遭到否決。威州參院共和黨領袖史考特‧費茲傑羅上週三與州長史考特‧沃克會晤後說：「我們應該要謹慎」，並透露參議院會盡職調查，以確認該投資案對威州是有利的，且能創造符合所有人期待的「高科技園區」。

威州議會財政局的分析報告卻指出，該獎勵案至少二十五年內無法損益兩平；費茲傑羅對此表示相當訝異和關切。

(自由時報)