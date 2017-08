A: I just ate some pineapple, and now I can’t feel my tongue.

B: I like pineapple, too, but if I eat too much it hurts my tongue, I only eat two slices at a time.

A: It’s not all types of pineapple that does it. I’ve had some which is quite soft, and that doesn’t make my tongue sore.

B: Really. Would that be a hybrid of some sort?

A: 我剛剛吃完鳳梨以後舌頭就麻麻的。

B: 我也很喜歡吃鳳梨,但因為吃太多舌頭會痛,最多都只敢吃兩片。

A: 不是所有品種的鳳梨吃完嘴巴都會痛,我也吃過果肉比較軟,不會咬舌的。

B: 是喔,那應該是混種的吧?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: