Asustek Computer (Asus) recently announced it has signed popular South Korean actor Gong Yoo as the endorser for its newest smartphone models — the ZenFone 4 series (ZF4) — in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Gong is set to attend a product launch for the ZF4 scheduled for next Thursday in Taipei.

Asus also invited Gong’s fans to sign up online, starting noon last Thursday, for one of the 200 available tickets for the event. According to Asus, the more than 420,000 fans scrambling for the tickets caused the company’s Web site to crash.

According to reports, Asus signed Gong as its endorser in order to boost the sales of its smartphone division, allegedly at a cost of NT$60 million (US$1.99 million). This will be the first foreign high-tech brand the 38-year-old superstar has endorsed. Asus will be broadcasting the event live on its Facebook page on the day of the event.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

華碩電腦近日宣布，由南韓人氣男星孔劉擔任ZenFone 4(ZF4)智慧型手機亞太區代言人，包括台灣、香港、印尼、馬來西亞和菲律賓等地，他將出席下週四在台北舉行的產品發表會。

華碩上週四中午起開放孔劉粉絲線上報名，索取發表會兩百張入場門票。根據該公司指出，超過四十二萬人上網爭搶門票，甚至還造成網站大當機。

還有媒體報導，華碩為重振智慧型手機業務，邀請孔劉擔任代言人的費用據傳上看六千萬元。這也是這位三十八歲巨星出道至今，首次為海外的高科技品牌進行代言，華碩Facebook官方粉絲團將於當天提供線上實況轉播。

（中央社）