A: Your skin is looking really good lately.

B: I’ve recently changed my face wash, and the spots started clearing up right away.

A: That’s also to do with stress and diet, you know. I’ve also noticed you are in a better mood lately, and have more energy.

B: I think so, too. I’ve been getting regular exercise, and I’ve gradually been going to bed early and getting up early.

A: 你的皮膚最近好像變好了。

B: 我最近換了一種洗面乳,痘痘馬上少很多。

A: 跟壓力和飲食也有關係吧,感覺你最近心情都不錯,也比較有活力。

B: 我想也是。我最近常運動,作息也漸漸變成早睡早起。

