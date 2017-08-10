In the past, students at the US’ Harvard University have been predominantly white. This year, however, this tradition of 380 years has been broken. The majority of this fall’s September intake of students are from ethnic minority groups, of which the largest percentage, at 22.2 percent, are Asian, with 14.6 percent being African-American and 11.6 percent Hispanic.

Harvard has often been castigated for having a “ceiling” for minority groups. In May 2015, a coalition of 64 Asian-American groups filed a complaint with the US government, saying that Harvard and other Ivy League schools were unfair in their student recruitment, saying it was biased against Asian-American students.

According to Harvard, the university sends recruiters out throughout the country, looking for outstanding students and visiting 150 communities across the US, meeting with high school teachers, students and their parents and counselors, and explaining to them university entrance and admission standards.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

美國哈佛大學一向以白人占最多數，但這項逾三百八十年的歷史傳統，今年首度被打破。今秋九月入學新生，有逾半數是少數族裔，其中又以亞裔最多，占百分之二十二點二，百分之十四點六是非裔美籍，百分之十一點六是拉丁族裔

哈佛招生存在少數族裔「天花板」現象，一直為人詬病，六十四個亞裔團體曾在二○一五年五月向美國聯邦政府遞狀控告哈佛及其他常春藤盟校招生不公，歧視亞裔美籍學生。

哈佛表示，校方每年選派人員到全國各地招攬優秀學生，訪查全美一百五十個社區，會見高校師生、家長及學生顧問，說明入學及錄取標準。

（中央社）