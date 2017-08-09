Typhoon Nesat and Haitang, which struck Taiwan in rapid succession last week, resulted in the collapse of the privately run Ho-Ping Power Plant and a reduction of 1.3 million kilowatts (kW) in the power supply. Taiwan is now facing a power supply shortage crisis. In addition to reviewing and reinforcing the relevant procedures, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is calling on the public to do their part in conserving electricity.

The government is leading by example. Last Monday, the MOEA ordered government institutions to set their office air conditioning temperature no lower than 28 degrees Celsius, to switch off all air conditioners from 1 pm to 3 pm, to reduce the usage of non-essential lighting, office equipment, and escalators, and to shut down some elevators.

To reduce electricity consumption at peak times, stricter energy inspection measures are being applied. The MOEA is also urging the conservation of electricity in offices and business premises, including not using decorative lighting such as shop signs and landscape lamps during the daytime, replenishing stock during off peak times, and avoiding using electric water heaters during peak hours.

Energy conservation measures for factories include switching off air conditioners in unattended control rooms and reserving use of high energy consumption equipment to off peak times.

For the general public, the recommended temperature for an air conditioned room is 26 to 28 degrees Celsius, or one degree higher if the situation allows. Other measures include reducing lighting, switching off unessential power supplies such as standby power, and turning off equipment not in use for a long period of time, such as electric thermos bottles or water dispensers.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. power supply shortage phr. 供電不足 (gong1 dian4 bu4 zu2) 2. conserving electricity phr. 節電 (jie2 dian4) 3. lead by example phr. 以身作則 (yi3 shen1 zuo4 ze2) 4. peak time phr. 尖峰 (jian1 feng1) 5. off peak phr. 離峰 (li2 feng1)



(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai )

颱風尼莎及海棠接連襲台，造成民營和平電廠電塔倒塌，減少一百三十萬瓩供電，全台因此面臨供電不足危機，經濟部除加強檢討相關作業，也希望全台民眾協助節電。

政府機關以身作則，經濟部上週一已要求所屬各機關室內冷氣溫度不低於二十八度，且於下午一時至三時停用冷氣，此外，也減少不必要照明與事務機器，以及手扶梯運作，並彈性調整關閉部分電梯。

為降低尖峰用電，將加強能源查核。經濟部也呼籲辦公與營業場所加強節電，包括白天不使用招牌燈或景觀燈等裝飾性照明，暫停使用景觀設備用電，多利用用電離峰時段進貨，以及避免在用電尖峰時段使用電熱水器。

工廠用戶的節電措施則包括，關閉無人看管的電控室空調，將用電量較大的設備移至離峰使用。

一般民眾部分，建議空調室溫以二十六到二十八度為宜，並視情況調整提高一度；其他措施包括減少照明、關閉如待機電力等不必要電源，以及長時間不使用的電熱水瓶或開飲機。

（中央社）