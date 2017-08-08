I-Mei Foods has forked out approximately NT$15 million on two radiation detection machines imported from France. The machines began operation at the beginning of this month, making the company the first food manufacturer in Taiwan to operate food radiation detection equipment.

Prior to I-Mei Foods establishing its radiation inspection laboratory, domestic food radiation inspection was primarily the responsibility of the Institute of Nuclear Energy Research and the Radiation Monitoring Center’s laboratories, both of which operate under the auspices of the Atomic Energy Council.

In addition to the radiation detection machines, I-Mei Foods is also setting up a laboratory able to detect the poisonous substances dioxins and poly-chlorinated biphenyl (PCB) if they exceed trace amounts. The lab is expected to be operational late this year.

I-Mei Foods general manager Kao Chih-ming says that the problem of radiation and dioxins will be around for as long as human beings exist. In addition to background environmental radiation, Kao says there is also the problem of man-made radiation and, due to environmental pollution in modern times, dioxins and PCBs can now be found in water and soil almost everywhere; it is simply a question of how much.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

義美食品公司斥資約新台幣一千五百萬元，自法國進口兩部輻射檢測設備，本月起正式運作。義美是國內食品業第一家具備食品輻射檢測設備的廠商。

在義美設立食品輻射研究室之前，國內主要從事食品輻射檢測的機構，是委託原能會管轄的核能研究所及其輻射偵測中心的實驗室負責。

義美除了輻射研究室外，也設置了戴奧辛、多氯聯苯超微量毒性物質研究室。戴奧辛超微量毒性物質研究室預計在今年底運作。

義美總經理高志明表示，只要有人類存在的一天，輻射與戴奧辛這兩個物質就會永遠困擾人類。輻射除了環境背景之外，還有人工核種問題，而近代因環境污染，戴奧辛、多氯聯苯在水中、土壤中幾乎都可以找到，只是量多量少的問題。

(中央社)