EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The other day I went hiking and I ended up getting sunburnt. My skin is really itchy and sore.

B: It looks really serious, and it’s started to peel. Didn’t you use any sunblock?

A: Yes, I did, and I put more on every four or five hours, but apparently I didn’t use enough.

B: You should put some aloe vera on the places it’s burnt. That should make it a bit more comfortable.

A: 我前幾天去爬山，結果曬傷了，皮膚又癢又痛。

B: 看起來滿嚴重的，都脫皮了。你沒有擦防曬油嗎？

A: 有啊，我有每隔四五個小時就補擦一次，但大概還是擦得不夠多。

B: 曬傷的地方擦點蘆薈，應該會比較舒服一點。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: