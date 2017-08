A: Can you smell gas?

B: Really? I can’t smell anything.

A: It seems to be coming from this gas meter. It’s not very strong, but if you pay attention, you can definitely smell something.

B: I can smell it now. You’d better call the gas company and get them to come over to see if there’s a leak. Turn the gas off at the mains and open the windows.

A: 你有沒有聞到一股瓦斯味?

B: 有嗎?我沒有聞到耶。

A: 好像是瓦斯表這邊傳出來的。不是很濃,但仔細聞還是聞得到。

B: 我聞到了。趕快請瓦斯公司來檢查一下有沒有外洩。先把瓦斯總開關關掉,窗戶打開。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: