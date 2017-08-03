On July 27, Huang Yueh-li, director of the Ministry of Education’s Department of Lifelong Education, announced a number of measures after the Supplementary Education Act was amended.

These include requiring all cram school teachers and staff to submit a police criminal record certificate, known in Taiwan as a liangmin certificate, to protect cram school students. Employees from overseas also need to provide documents attesting to the fact that they have no criminal record in their country of origin.

Many cram school operators have expressed concerns that asking teachers from overseas already in Taiwan to then return to their countries of origin in order to apply for the police criminal record certificate would be expensive for the teachers. According to Huang, however, following discussions with the agencies concerned, it was decided that, as the law was non-retroactive, and because the amendments state that foreign teachers should submit a police criminal record certificate when they initially apply for approval for employment, teachers employed prior to the amendments do not need to return to their country of origin to process the certificate.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

本月二十七日教育部終身教育司長黃月麗報告「補習及進修教育法」修法後的各項配套措施。

其中為了保護補習班學生，要求補習班聘僱的教職員工都需附上警察刑事紀錄證明書（俗稱良民證）。即便來自外國的受僱者，也需檢附原護照國開具的行為良好證明文件。

不過許多業者回應，已經來台的外師，要申請良民證必須再返國，恐怕花費過高。黃月麗表示，和相關單位討論後，考慮法律不溯既往，且修法條文是外國教職員「第一次申請聘僱許可」時要求附良民證，因此修法前已任職的教師，不需再回國補辦。

（中央社）